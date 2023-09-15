Strong winds in forecast for Cariboo Fire Centre

Strong winds are in the forecast Friday (Sept. 15) and into the weekend, and with it residents can expect to see increased smoke and activity coming from existing fires, cautions the Cariboo Fire Centre (CFC).

Increased winds with very high-to-extreme ‘Initial Spread Index’ values over the western and southern ends of the fire centre are expected as a cold front moves into the northwestern corner of the province, noted the CFC in a news release. Low humidity values will elevate ‘Fine Fuel Moisture Code’ values in the Chilcotin, southern Williams Lake and 100 Mile House zones.

“Southwest winds of 25 to 30 kilometres per hour with gusts of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour are expected (Friday) and diminishing overnight. On Sept. 16, southwest winds of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour are expected with gusts of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. On Sept. 17 south to southwest winds are expected to decrease to 15 to 20 kilometres per hour with gusts of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour,” the CFC noted.

“Personnel and other resources remain on-site on wildfires throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre and additional resources are available on stand-by should they be required. The Cariboo Fire Centre would like to remind the public to consider wind and weather conditions when recreating and having campfires in permissible areas. It is important to follow all area prohibitions and Category 1 campfire regulations.”

