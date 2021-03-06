Strong winds down trees, impact power to hundreds of hydro customers near Williams Lake area

The storm went through the area Friday afternoon

More than 460 BC Hydro customers in the Williams Lake area remain without power after strong winds swept through the Interior Friday afternoon, March 5 causing causing a significant number of power outages and extensive damage to the lines.

According to BC Hydro the hardest hit areas are in Likely, Horsefly, Williams Lake east and Prince George.

“All available crews are working around-the-clock to restore the remaining pockets of customers without power. Remember, downed power lines are an emergency. Stay back at least 10 metres and call 9-1-1 immediately,” notes BC Hydro on its website.

The storm went through Williams Lake at about 1:30 p.m. but didn’t result in any major outages in the city.

Power outages in rural areas started around 2 p.m. Friday, with BC Hydro listing the cause as trees down across wires. Friday afternoon saw more than 1,600 customers without power in the Williams Lake area.

As of Saturday morning, the power outage impacting the most residents is in the Horsefly area.

