Strong, gusty winds prompt special weather statement for Chilcotin, parts of Cariboo

It is windy in Williams Lake April 26.

A special weather statement has been issued for the Chilcotin and north Cariboo with strong, gusty winds expected for Wednesday, April 26.

The special statement, issued by Environment Canada, includes the Lakes District including Burns Lake and Ootsa Lake; Chilcotin region including Tatlayoko Lake, Anahim Lake, and Puntzi Mountain; Stuart-Nechako region including Fort St. James and Vanderhoof; Prince George region including Prince George; Northern Cariboo including Quesnel.

Westerly winds upwards of 50 km/h gusting to 70 are expected throughout the daylight hours. There is also a risk of thunderstorms over parts of B.C. Central Interior Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada weather