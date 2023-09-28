Story of Duncan Sticks stark reminder of residential school history in Canada

St. Joseph’s Mission and Industrial School, Cariboo B.C. (Photo courtesy of the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin) Esk’etemc Chief Fred Robbins. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

In 1902 an eight-year-old boy died after running away from St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School in the Cariboo.

Duncan Sticks was one of nine boys who ran away from school on Feb. 8, 1902.

Eight of the boys were located by staff and brought back to the school, but Duncan carried on toward his home community of Esk’et (Alkali Lake).

Two days later Duncan’s body was found just west of Felker Lake.

Esk’etemc Chief Fred Robbins said it would have taken Duncan about a day-and-a-half to make it home from the Mission.

Duncan would have followed the wagon road used to take children by wagon and cattle truck to the school from Esk’et.

It was the main route in and out of Williams Lake at the time, Robbins noted.

“He’d ran away three times and each time he ran away he was flogged, beaten and starved,” Robbins said of when Duncan would be taken back to the school.

When an autopsy was done, Robbins said the report stated that Duncan had been severely beaten, and starved and all they found in his stomach were Kinnikinnick berries and various grasses such as wild onions.

Robbins thought Duncan’s treatment likely contributed to Duncan not making it to his destination.

At the time he ran away, Duncan had been living at St. Joseph’s Mission for three-and-a-half years.

He was attending what was called an industrial school and it was located on Onward Ranch.

Robbins’ grandmother attended the industrial school where she had to starch and bleach laundry from the hospital, for police officers and federal officials.

“My grandmother said the only thing she learned how to do over there was how to patch socks and patch pants. She could maybe count to 10 and pronounce the alphabet, but they never taught her how to read or write.”

“The homes that are on the Onward Ranch now are the homes that the priests and nuns lived in. There were two larger buildings for dormitories for the children and one large barn, it is still there. The barn had two levels and the first level was where my grandmother basically lived during the day,” Robbins said.

The original industrial school burned down and a larger school was built later.

After Duncan’s death there was an inquiry with hearings held in Esk’et and 150 Mile House.

Johnny Sticks, Duncan’s father, in his statement noted his son had run away the year before, complaining about not getting enough food, that the food he was given was bad and that he was “whipped too much.”

Duncan had arrived home sick that time so Johnny waited until he was better and then brought him back to the school.

The last time Johnny saw his son was in July 1901 at the school.

When a man found his son’s body lying 75 yards off the road on Feb. 10, 1902, he was dead, but not frozen, Johnny said, adding his hat was on the ground about a yard away.

Johnny arranged to have his son’s body bought home on a sleigh, and concluded he had died of hunger and cold.

“I received no word from the Mission that any boy had run away – if I had I should have gone at once and hunted for him. He ran away from the Mission about one o’clock on Saturday and must have been dead for nearly two days when found.”

After the inquiry, coroner S.E. Mostyn Hoops determined the evidence showed Duncan’s death was primarily due to exposure and exhaustion and want of food and fire after a long walk through deep snow.

Hoops also recommended an independent inquiry from government which was carried out by Arthur W. Vowell, who was the Indian Superintendent for B.C. from 1898 to 1910.

For several years the plan to erect a monument at the spot where Duncan died has been in the works.

Robbins said they have it ready to go and are waiting for a go-ahead from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“We are asking for a pull-out so that we can erect a monument on the side of the road and a small trail to put up a small grave site.”

On the monument will be a brief history about the Duncan Sticks story.

The community put up a headstone for Duncan in the graveyard in Esk’et near his mother’s grave.

“That was the only location we knew, was where his mom was buried.”

Duncan’s story is included in a Grade 10 social studies curriculum in a chapter about residential schools and First Nation education, Robbins said, noting it continues to be important for First Nations people to share their history.

“Systemic racism is still alive and well and our truths will not bring forward reconciliation until racism and discrimination is dealt with.”

Robbins said for the most part mainstream society in Canada understands the need for reconciliation due to the impacts of and findings at residential schools, and the resulting inter-generational trauma and family destruction.

“Healing needs to take place within First Nations communities so that we can bring back the pride in every First Nations child so that we can have a brighter future.”

He praised the work of “great people out there” who are willing to do the work to help First Nations reconcile.

“I raise my hands to those who are doing the work because that’s what it is going to take. The support of the non-First Nations when it comes to reconciliation and ending racism and discrimination.”

