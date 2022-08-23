Storm knocks out power to almost 1,000 Chilcotin BC Hydro customers

Crews en route this morning to restore power to residents

An estimated outage map of homes impacted by BC Hydro power outage on Aug. 23, 2022. (Google map image)

BC Hydro crews are responding to power outages west of Riske Creek impacting an estimated 963 customers.

Trees down on the lines is listed as the cause after severe thunderstorms moved through the region overnight.

Strong winds, hail, heavy rain and lightning were widespread throughout the Cariboo and Chilcotin until the early morning hours.

BC Hydro’s website lists the power as having been off in the impacted area since 7:51 a.m. with crews estimated to arrive at 9:20 a.m.

The outage map shows homes impacted as far west as Kleena Kleene, down further south of Hanceville and as far east as the west side of Riske Creek.



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

BCHydroChilcotinpower outagesWilliams Lake