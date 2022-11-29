A spectator carrying a baby in a carrier watches the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the IBSF bobsleigh world cup event, as snow falls in Whistler, B.C., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A spectator carrying a baby in a carrier watches the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the IBSF bobsleigh world cup event, as snow falls in Whistler, B.C., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Storm brings arctic chill, heavy snow and punishing winds to parts of coastal B.C.

Snow expected to change to rain in most affected areas Wednesday morning

Snowfall, winter storm and arctic outflow warnings now cover most of coastal British Columbia from Terrace south to Metro Vancouver as a powerful storm packing frigid winds is forecast to bring heavy snow to those regions.

Mountain passes, including the Malahat on Vancouver Island and the Sea-to-Sky, Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector on the mainland are also due to be hit.

The weather office says snow on the highways will range from 10 centimetres on the Island to as much as 40 centimetres between Whistler and Squamish.

Nanaimo, Port Alberni and West Vancouver could see accumulations of nearly 25 centimetres by Wednesday morning while about 15 centimetres is expected for Greater Vancouver and Interior communities including Williams Lake and Lytton.

Victoria and parts of southern Vancouver Island should see rain rather than heavy snow, but winds gusting up to 90 kilometres per hour are forecast there overnight and early Wednesday, while the central coast will be hammered by arctic outflow winds, potentially causing power outages or damage in all those areas.

The forecast shows snow should change to rain in most areas by early Wednesday, creating a sloppy morning commute, but until then, much of the south coast is recording temperatures of freezing or below, making it feel closer to minus 10 C with the wind chill.

RELATED: Shift into winter: Snow, wind warnings issued for most of Vancouver Island

RELATED: 20-35 cm of snow expected on major B.C. Interior highways

Weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dog that was dragged behind pickup receiving care from B.C. SPCA
Next story
Overnight shelter, daytime warming spaces open in Williams Lake as cold weather arrives

Just Posted

A snowfall warning has been issued Tuesday, Nov. 29 for the Cariboo, Chilcotin and North Thompson regions. Snow has begun falling lightly in Williams Lake Tuesday morning. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Snowfall warning issued for Cariboo, Chilcotin, North Thompson regions

Williams Lake Studio Theatre actors rehearse Age of Arousal this month, and is casting for a May production in early December. (WLSTS photo)
Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society puts out call for auditions for May production

The city of Williams Lake is preparing to assist vulnerable residents as temperatures are expected to plummet later this week. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Overnight shelter, daytime warming spaces open in Williams Lake as cold weather arrives

The Stamps season opener included some assistance from U18 Female Timberwolves who skated with flags during the singing of the national anthem. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Stampeders invite you to sponsor a family in need this Christmas