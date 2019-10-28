Stolen vehicle recovery leads Williams Lake RCMP to arrest two on multiple charges

Two people are facing multiple charges after RCMP found them in possession of a stolen vehicle

Two people are facing multiple charges after RCMP found them in possession of a stolen vehicle west of Williams Lake near Toosey.

On Oct. 24, Williams Lake RCMP conducted an investigation where officers identified an offender and property resulting in a search warrant being executed and the arrest of the two individuals: Kurtis Justin Billy and Cheyenne Myers.

“During the arrest and search it was determined that an offender was in possession of ammunition and stolen credit cards,” said Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley. “In addtion the vehicle has since been seized and returned to its rightful owner.”

Billy, who RCMP describe as a prolific offender, remains in custody and is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, prohibited driving, possession of a prohibited evice pursuant to a court order and two counts of possessing stolen credit cards.

Billy’s next court appearance is slated for Oct. 30, 2019.

Myers, meanwhile, is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, namely a vehicle, and has been released with another court appearance dated for Nov. 6.

