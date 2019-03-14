Stolen UTV from Vanderhoof area break in recovered in Williams Lake

Police look to the public for assistance in last month’s property theft

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in solving a crime committed in Vanderhoof with a Williams Lake connection.

On Sunday, Feb. 24 residents discovered a break in at their Cluculz Lake home in the Vanderhoof area. RCMP officers from Vanderhoof responded to the home and requested the assistance of the Prince George Forensic Identification Service, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO for the North, in a news release.

“Numerous items were stolen, including a four-person Kawasaki side-by-side. The stolen Kawasaki was recovered in Williams Lake on Feb. 28, however, the the rest of the property is still missing,” Saunderson said.

On March 1 the Williams Lake RCMP reported they seized a stolen side-by-side, five firearms and suspected quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine from a Windmill Crescent home in the lakecity Feb 28. resulting in the arrest of a 29-year-old male who was “well-known to police.”

Read More: Williams Lake RCMP seize stolen side-by-side, firearms and suspected illicit drugs from Windmill Crescent home

Nicholas Ivany, previously known for possessing property looted during the 2017 wildfires in Williams Lake, is facing charges in relation to police executing the search warrant on Windmill Crescent. His next court appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court is scheduled for April 1.

Read More: Man sentenced for possession of goods looted during the wildfires

Evidence from the Vanderhoof break and enter, including video surveillance, has been obtained but the police look to the public for help.

“With the amount of property taken from the home it is likely the suspect(s) would have been in a vehicle.”

If you have any information on who may be responsible for this crime, or perhaps where the stolen property may be, you are asked contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250 567- 2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll
Next story
Suspect arrested after indecent acts at Vancouver all-girls private school

Just Posted

Stolen UTV from Vanderhoof area break in recovered in Williams Lake

Police look to the public for assistance in last month’s property theft

Watch: CMHA looking for new crisis line operators

Training sessions for interested volunteers available starting April 2

Dog Creek community grieves loss of Harley Tenale

Police continue to investigate discovery of body downtown

Cariboo Memorial Hospital under lockdown briefly Wednesday

Report of man armed with knife was incorrect

Spring temperatures on the way for Cariboo Chilcotin

Warm, sunny weather for the weekend

Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Atlas was returned home with the help of RCMP

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

B.C. needs to catch up in restoring old gas wells, auditor says

Taxpayers won’t be stuck with ‘orphaned’ wells, regulator says

64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Any child born in Canada is a citizen, even if their parents are here on tourist visas

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Suspect arrested after indecent acts at Vancouver all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Security tips for National Password Day

Study found average person has 118 accounts, 73 per cent repeat same password

800-year-old Vancouver Island log ready for United Nations project

Language Revitalization Pole will be publicly carved, then delivered to the University of Victoria

Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis

Sunday’s crash was the second fatal flight for a Boeing 737 Max 8 in less than six months

Most Read