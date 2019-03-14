Stolen UTV from Vanderhoof area break in recovered in Williams Lake

Police look to the public for assistance in last month’s property theft

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in solving a crime committed in Vanderhoof with a Williams Lake connection.

On Sunday, Feb. 24 residents discovered a break in at their Cluculz Lake home in the Vanderhoof area. RCMP officers from Vanderhoof responded to the home and requested the assistance of the Prince George Forensic Identification Service, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO for the North, in a news release.

“Numerous items were stolen, including a four-person Kawasaki side-by-side. The stolen Kawasaki was recovered in Williams Lake on Feb. 28, however, the the rest of the property is still missing,” Saunderson said.

On March 1 the Williams Lake RCMP reported they seized a stolen side-by-side, five firearms and suspected quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine from a Windmill Crescent home in the lakecity Feb 28. resulting in the arrest of a 29-year-old male who was “well-known to police.”

Nicholas Ivany, previously known for possessing property looted during the 2017 wildfires in Williams Lake, is facing charges in relation to police executing the search warrant on Windmill Crescent. His next court appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court is scheduled for April 1.

Evidence from the Vanderhoof break and enter, including video surveillance, has been obtained but the police look to the public for help.

“With the amount of property taken from the home it is likely the suspect(s) would have been in a vehicle.”

If you have any information on who may be responsible for this crime, or perhaps where the stolen property may be, you are asked contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250 567- 2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.

