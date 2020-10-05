RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Stolen truck recovered of north Williams Lake

The vehicle was taken Sept. 29 or 30

Williams Lake RCMP recovered a stolen vehicle in the Blue Lake area over the weekend.

The 2013 Nissan Titan was originally taken sometime between Sept. 29, 2020 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 30 at 8:10 a.m. from Williams Lake and was described at the time as having a black canopy with a ‘legend’ decal on the rear window

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-392-2331 or Crimestoppers.

