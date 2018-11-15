Stolen truck involved in fatal collision on Highway 16

Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash killed one man, 23, and injured two others

One man died after a crash Wednesday (Nov. 14) on Highway 16 near Norman Lake, between Prince George and Vanderhoof.

A Toyota pick-up crossed the centre line and hit a Ford Escape head on, according to today’s Prince George RCMP press release. The 23-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the pick-up was killed. RCMP said the driver and passenger of the Ford were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon investigation, RCMP discovered that the Toyota pick-up truck had been reported stolen out of Prince George a few weeks prior to the collision.

RCMP and North District Traffic Services said in the news release that the cause of the collision is still currently being investigated.

The highway had been shut down to all traffic but has since reopened. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the RCMP at 250-649-4004 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Bus crash north of Prince George injures five, one critically


newsroom@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mixed bag of wet weather for Cariboo Chilcotin Thursday
Next story
International students hit hard by B.C. tuition fee hikes

Just Posted

Mixed bag of wet weather for Cariboo Chilcotin Thursday

Rainfall warning issued for Bella Coola Valley

Trumpeter Donnie Clark returning to Williams Lake

Donnie Clark is one of Canada’s leading trumpet and flugelhorn players.

Platinum-set pendant to be raffled for Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust

Geoff took 40 hours to make the pendant and many more hours to finalize the design

Bus company eyeing passenger and cargo service departing from Williams Lake, stopping in Quesnel

Merritt Bus Shuttle Services Ltd. would have a driver based in Williams Lake for the route to Prince George

Williams Lake city council settles for $5 airport passenger facility fee increase

Originally council was debating establishing a $10 airport improvement fee

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

International students hit hard by B.C. tuition fee hikes

Campaign seeks regulatory controls be imposed on post-secondary institutions

Stolen truck involved in fatal collision on Highway 16

Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash killed one man, 23, and injured two others

Trudeau pushes for more Saudi accountability in Khashoggi killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is still seeking clear answers from Saudi Arabia about what happened to Jamal Khashoggi

School bullying video shows how people with disabilities are devalued: advocates

Brett Corbett, who has cerebral palsy, is seen in a video being stepped while lying in water

CFL will use extra on-field official to watch for illegal blows to quarterback

If the extra official sees an illegal blow that has not already been flagged, they will advise the head referee, who can then assess a penalty for roughing the passer

Older B.C. drivers subsidizing younger ones, study finds

ICBC protects higher-risk drivers, pays for testing costs

EU divorce deal in peril after two UK Cabinet ministers quit

Negotiators from Britain and the European Union have struck a proposed divorce deal that will be presented to politicians on both sides for approval, officials in London and Brussels said Tuesday.

Feds respond to sexual assault investigation at B.C. naval base

Report of Oct. 5 sexual assault on Vancouver Island base taken over by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

Most Read