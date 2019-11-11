Stolen house keys used to break into residence on Johnson Street while owners home

House keys taken from vehicle the night before

Williams Lake RCMP are reminding residents to lock all doors, especially overnight, and secure all valuables in a safe place after a pair of break and enter suspects were arrested in a Williams Lake home early Saturday morning.

RCMP Const. Joel Kooger said officers attended an address on Johnson Street after the homeowner reported that people had just broken into their house.

Police quickly attended the scene and arrested two individuals in the residence along with stolen property that they were gathering.

Read More: CRIMESTOPPERS: RCMP release names of four wanted in Williams Lake

“There were no signs of forced entry into the residence as the [alleged] thieves gained access by using the house keys, which were acquired by breaking into homeowner’s vehicle the previous evening” Kooger said.

“Through the proficient and effective work of Williams Lake frontline officers, charges have been forwarded and approved by Crown Counsel. As a result, Jamie Haller and Dakota Jack are facing charges of break and enter into a residence to commit an indictable offence.”

The Williams Lake RCMP have no other details to release as the investigation is still ongoing, Kooger said.

Haller was recently apprehended and released after being on a Crimestoppers wanted media release.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

