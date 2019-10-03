Stolen boat of Americans visiting Williams Lake recovered near Horsefly

The couple’s truck and boat were stolen six weeks ago, the truck was located the next day

A boat stolen from Williams Lake belonging to an American couple six weeks ago was recovered recently near Horsefly, but completely stripped of valuables. Photo submitted

A boat stolen in August from an American couple while they were staying at motel in Williams Lake was recovered recently near Horsefly.

Kathy and Jim Jantz of Oregon were on their way home from a two-month fishing trip in Alaska when they stopped in the lakecity for the night on Aug. 20. When they got up the next morning their truck and boat were gone.

Insp. Jeff Pelley of the Williams Lake RCMP said the located boat was stripped of all valuables.

“Our investigators have processed the boat and we are continuing to canvass the area for information in response to the theft,” Pelley told the Tribune Thursday. “The investigators have been in contact with the owners.”

The Jantzs name the 25-foot-North River, named Charley Ke for their granddaughter,

Their Ford F350, stolen at the same time as the boat, was discovered by an RCMP officer at Deep Creek north of Williams Lake, the day after it went missing.

When word got out of the Oregon couple’s plight several local residents reached out, bringing gift cards and gifts to the motel.

Within a few days, they left the lakecity, to return home but sent a thank you note thanking the community for the support.

The following week another American couple had an electric cello stolen from their vehicle.

They were also staying at the Super 8 Motel.

