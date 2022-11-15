RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Stolen Alberta transport truck carrying 49,500 litres of diesel recovered by Clearwater RCMP

Suspect arrested after truck found on Highway 5

A Surrey man was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court last week after Clearwater RCMP and highway patrol recovered a stolen transport Truck carrying 49,500 litres of diesel fuel on board travelling on Highway 5.

Clearwater Sgt. Grant Simpson said his detachment received a call on Wednesday, Nov 9 at 8:15 a.m. from a manager for a large trucking firm in Edmonton to report the stolen 2019 Kenworth W900 hauling a B-train full of diesel fuel from Edmonton, Alberta.

Simpson noted the complainant said there was a GPS unit in the vehicle which showed the truck was southbound on Highway 5 near Avola. Members of the Clearwater RCMP and B.C. highway patrol located the vehicle, with the assistance of TMX Pipeline traffic control crews and management working in the area.

The unit, bearing an Alberta licence plate, was located on Highway 5 near Hoirrup Road. The driver and only occupant, a 47-year-old Surrey man was arrested and transported to Clearwater cells without incident.

Simpson said the man contacted his lawyer upon arrival at the detachment cells. There was minor damage to the console area and interior of the tractor.

“The owner of the tractor, a 40-year-old Edmonton man, provided a statement to Const. Klassen over the phone saying no one had permission to possess his vehicle … the total combined value of the truck, trailers and fuel was estimated to be $440, 000,” noted Simpson.

Simpson said fingerprints were obtained from the arrested driver who has been charged and released on an appearance notice with a court on Jan 23, 2023.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Police investigation wraps up at Fran Lee Trailer Court
Next story
Lettuce prices spike amid shortage, some restaurants pull greens off menus

Just Posted

Williams Lake city hall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake eyes rescinding COVID-19 mandatory vaccine policy

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department prepare to douse a suspicious truck fire in downtown Williams Lake Oct. 30. The area, which is frequented by the homeless, saw a fatal vehicle fire last year where the victim has yet to be identified, according to the BC Coroners Service. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
New digital subscription program at Williams Lake Tribune offers readers exclusive benefits

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Stolen Alberta transport truck carrying 49,500 litres of diesel recovered by Clearwater RCMP

An RCMP member stands with a weapon along Highway 97 above Fran Lee Trailer Court in Williams Lake on Nov. 15, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
UPDATE: Police investigation wraps up at Fran Lee Trailer Court