Still North Design Co.’s Courtney Vreeman in Williams Lake launched a T-shirt fundraiser with 100 per cent profits to be donated to Australia. Still North staff member and artist Mandee Beaulieu also launched a fundraiser out of the store and social media with her Australian wildlife artwork. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo-Williams Lake Tribune)

Still North Design Co. donates thousands to Australia after successful T-shirt fundraiser

More than $13,000 donated to help with bushfires

A local T-shirt fundraiser to help with Australian fires has raised thousands of dollars.

Still North Design Co. owner Courtney Vreeman said she is very thankful to the community for supporting her week-long T-shirt fundraiser which enabled her to donate $13,400 Australian dollars, or about $12,000 Canadian.

“What an amazing week this has been, I’m so grateful to have such wonderful customers always willing to pitch in on my fundraising,” Vreeman said in a Facebook post.

