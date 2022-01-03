STICKER SHOCK: BC Assesment property values up significantly in Williams Lake

B.C. property assessments are already online, and many Cariboo Chilcotin home owners may want to sit down before they take a look.

Many property values in the Williams Lake area have risen sharply based on market values as of July 1, 2021.

Property values have risen anywhere from $50,000 t0 $175,000 over 2020 assessments based on a small comparison of properties in the Westridge area, Fox Mountain area, Eleventh Avenue neighbourhoods to North Lakeside, South Lakeside and Russett Bluff neighbourhoods.

BC Assessment notes on its website that it provides current actual value assessments for tax purposes on all properties in British Columbia

Analysis of market movement by property, market trends, and top 500 valued residential properties will be released Tuesday, January 4.

More to come

