Steve Forseth fills role as president in North Central Local Government Association

The Cariboo Regional District Area D director moves up from the first vice-president position

Steve Forseth sits on the Cariboo Regional District board and is the new president of the North Central Local Government Association. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Steve Forseth of Williams Lake is the new president of the North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA)

He was acclaimed in the position during the NCLGA convention held in Fort St. John May 2 – 5.

Forseth has been the Area D director for the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) since 2014 and on the NCLGA board since 2019.

Excited about becoming president, Forseth said the association can lobby the government for funding of infrastructure, health care and transportation in partner with partners at the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

“NCLGA is the collective body that lobbies for the priorities of local government across the north central region.”

He met with the incoming board on Friday, which includes Williams Lake city councillor Sheila Boehm who was acclaimed first vice-president, city councillor Marnie Brenner who was elected as a director at large and CRD Area E director Angie Delainey who was appointed CRD regional representative before the convention.

“I fully anticipate the next meeting of the new board will take place in July,” Forseth said.

Describing the turnout at the convention as “fairly decent,” he said there were 1oo-plus delegates attending in person and another 15 were attending virtually.

“Given that we’ve had two years of virtual, I think even getting a hundred people into a room is pretty good. We gave the option to attend virtually because we thought that some delegates might not be comfortable attending an in-person event following a pandemic.”

While the head office of NCLGA is in Prince George, it is non uncommon for the president to live in a different community.

Next year’s convention will be held in Dawson Creek.



