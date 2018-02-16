Stats Canada to survey Canadians on cannabis

Each quarter, a sample of 12,000 households will receive an invitation to complete the 21-question online survey.

Residents in communities across Canada may be selected to weigh in on a national cannabis survey Statistics Canada announced Friday.

During 2018 Stats Canada said it will invite 12,000 households each quarter to participate in a 21-question online survey.

The survey will be part of a larger initiative underway at Statistics Canada to track the impact of the legalization of non-medical cannabis, a change that may come into effect by mid-year.

The survey will ask about frequency of use, amount and types of product consumed, prices paid and what changes in behaviour or consumption patterns have occurred.

While respondent information will be kept strictly confidential, survey results will be released five to six weeks after the end of each collection period and will be used in conjunction with other data sources to ensure that Canadians are well-positioned to understand the economic, health and social impacts of legalization.

We have inquired as to how households will be selected by Stats Canada.