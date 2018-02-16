Statistics Canada will invited 12,000 households each quarter in a national cannabis survey in 2018. Photo submitted

Stats Canada to survey Canadians on cannabis

Each quarter, a sample of 12,000 households will receive an invitation to complete the 21-question online survey.

Residents in communities across Canada may be selected to weigh in on a national cannabis survey Statistics Canada announced Friday.

During 2018 Stats Canada said it will invite 12,000 households each quarter to participate in a 21-question online survey.

The survey will be part of a larger initiative underway at Statistics Canada to track the impact of the legalization of non-medical cannabis, a change that may come into effect by mid-year.

Read More: Legal marijuana won’t hit shelves before August

The survey will ask about frequency of use, amount and types of product consumed, prices paid and what changes in behaviour or consumption patterns have occurred.

While respondent information will be kept strictly confidential, survey results will be released five to six weeks after the end of each collection period and will be used in conjunction with other data sources to ensure that Canadians are well-positioned to understand the economic, health and social impacts of legalization.

Read More: Video: Williams Lake opening doors to cannabis industry

We have inquired as to how households will be selected by Stats Canada.

Williams Lake author self-publishes first fantasy novel

'The Path of Adonai' about faith, light and darkness

Fresh snow overnight adds to slippery road conditions

Williams Lake residents woke up to fresh snow Friday morning. About five… Continue reading

Chilcotin Road students get in Olympic spirit

Students at Chilcotin Road Elementary School enjoyed an afternoon outside with an Olympic Fun Day.

Federal Indigenous rights framework welcomed by political leaders

First Nations rights already under the Constitution will be upheld with new framework, WLIB Chief Ann Louie said.

Resident's love of bowling passed on to great granddaughter

A passion for bowling for a Williams Lake resident is being passed down to his great grandaughter.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Felon arrested in hallway of rural B.C. courthouse

RCMP act quickly after search

Here's what you need to know about Chinese New Year

2018 is the year of the dog and your birth year is said to determine your personality

B.C. Indigenous leader's illegal fishing trial delayed yet again

Charge against Chief Robert Gladstone equated to 'arresting a Catholic priest for giving communion'

Wife of trucking company owner missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday diving near Puerto Vallart

Reward offered for Alberta murder suspect believed to be in B.C.

Kevin Brown is accused in the 2006 murder of a man in Eckville, Alberta

13 Russians charged in Mueller investigation

Special counsel alleges illegal meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election

This B.C. family is still fighting the 2017 wildfire

"I couldn't run away and leave everything again"

