Shipping containers are seen at the Fairview Cove Container Terminal in in Halifax on August 25, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $4.2 billion in January as higher oil prices helped exports rise faster than imports. The result followed a revised deficit of $4.8 billion in December compared with an initial reading of a deficit of $4.6 billion for the final month of 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Statistics Canada reports trade deficit shrinks to $4.2B in January

Economists had expected a deficit of $3.5 billion for January

Statistics Canada says the country’s merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $4.2 billion in January as higher oil prices helped exports rise faster than imports.

The result followed a revised deficit of $4.8 billion for December compared with an initial reading of a deficit of $4.6 billion for the final month of 2018.

Economists had expected a deficit of $3.5 billion for January, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Statistics Canada said total exports rose 2.9 per cent to $47.6 billion in January, the first increase since July 2018. Excluding energy products, exports rose 1.2 per cent in January.

Meanwhile, total imports rose 1.5 per cent to a record $51.8 billion in January, boosted by imports of aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts.

Imports of aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts rose 52.6 per cent to a record $2.7 billion due to higher imports of airliners from the United States.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Work resumes on Highway 97 Lexington Road improvement project
Next story
Apple tries to take a bite out of credit card industry

Just Posted

Work resumes on Highway 97 Lexington Road improvement project

Cantex Okanagan site superintendent predicts completion of project by fall 2019

Art Walk 2019 adjudicated applications open until March 30

Applications are closing soon for the adjudicated stream of the Williams Lake Art Walk and Sale 2019

IH aiming to re-open CMH maternity unit beginning of July for deliveries

Currently five Williams Lake area families are in Kamloops waiting to deliver at Royal Inland Hospital

Blue Fin recognized with Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth

A Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmer was honoured last week at the Premier’s Awards

Williams Lake-based charter bus company applies to operate two routes in interior

Service to smaller communities such as 70 Mile House, Lytton and Boston Bar

Trump takes victory lap; Dems still seek full Mueller report

Trump urged Republicans to figure out a way to repeal President Barack Obama’s signature health care law

VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Investigators ask public to come forward with information, dashcam video

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

VIDEO: 13-year-old killed in B.C. crash that involved five kids

The children range in age from six to 17.

Canada’s board gender diversity behind U.S. as resources, small firms lag: TD

It’s an improvement from 2011, when the U.S. outpaced Canada in eight out of 10 industries

Statistics Canada reports trade deficit shrinks to $4.2B in January

Economists had expected a deficit of $3.5 billion for January

China ratchets up pressure on Canada amid Huawei dispute

China has suspended its second Canadian canola producer

Steel nets 3 as Ducks hold off Canucks 5-4

Vancouver’s late comeback bid falls just short

In a fight against cancer, Victoria man’s only stem cell match was his own donation

More mixed race and Asian stem cell donors needed, says Victoria family

Most Read