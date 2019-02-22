Statistics Canada reports retail sales edged down 0.1% in December

Economists had expected a contraction of 0.3 per cent for the month

Statistics Canada says retail sales edged down 0.1 per cent to $50.4 billion in December as sales at gasoline stations moved lower due in large part to lower prices at the pump.

Economists had expected a contraction of 0.3 per cent for the month, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Sales at gasoline stations fell 3.6 per cent in December, while sales at electronics and appliance stores decreased 4.0 per cent.

Excluding gasoline stations, retail sales increased 0.4 per cent.

Sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers rose 1.0 per cent, led by a 1.2 per cent increase at new car dealers.

Retail sales in volume terms increased 0.2 per cent.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mexico to help ‘El Chapo’ family seek U.S. humanitarian visas
Next story
Church of England ends 400-year-old rule for mandatory Sunday service

Just Posted

Baby makes surprise arrival on Sheep Creek Hill

Meldrum Creek woman delivers in the passenger seat

Parade of Choirs to grace the stage at Cariboo Bethel Church March 3

The annual and much beloved Parade of Choirs is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3.

Former NHL goaltender shares mental health struggles with lakecity students

You are not alone, and there is help out there.

PHOTOS: Scout Island view from a reader’s lens

Scout Island is a great place to escape and enjoy nature

Norman Foote returns to the lakecity

Popular comedic singing taking part in Nesika Elementary fundraiser

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Trudeau tells Canadians to listen to clerk in SNC-Lavalin matter

Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick delivered a blunt assessment at the House of Commons justice

Mueller report looming, new attorney general in hot seat

Robert Mueller is required to produce a confidential report to pursue or decline prosecutions

B.C. woman shares story of abuse with church officials ahead of Vatican summit

Leona Huggins was the only Canadian in the gathering ahead of a historic summit at the Vatican

Galchenyuk scores in OT as Coyotes edge Canucks 3-2

Vancouver manages single point as NHL playoff chase continues

More people signing up for compulsory vaccines

Maple Ridge mom says public tired of hearing about measles

UPDATE: Man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside B.C. elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Why do zebras have stripes? Perhaps to dazzle away flies

Researchers from University of Bristol look into why zebras have stripes

Poll: More voters believe Canada doing worse under Trudeau government

22 per cent believed the country is doing better and 27 per cent said things are the same

Most Read