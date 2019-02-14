Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales down 1.3% in December

The drop for the final month of 2018 was the third consecutive month to see a decline

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 1.3 per cent to $56.4 billion in December as sales of petroleum and coal products fell.

The agency says the drop for the final month of 2018 was the third consecutive month to see a decline.

Economists had expected an increase of 0.2 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Statistics Canada says sales were down in 12 of 21 industries tracked, representing 72.7 per cent of manufacturing sales.

Sales in the petroleum and coal product industry fell 10.4 per cent to $5.2 billion, with a decrease in volume accounting for about half the decline.

In volume terms, overall manufacturing sales were down 1.2 per cent in December.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Teacher who recorded students with pen camera is guilty of voyeurism: high court
Next story
Year after Parkland school shooting massacre, 17 victims remembered

Just Posted

Valentine’s Dessert Tea for seniors a sweet success

“This is kind of just a thank you to the older seniors who have contributed so much for so long.”

Photos: Vintage Valentines burlesque show and dance a rip-roaring success

A fun and raunchy night of female empowerment and burlesque was celebrated at Vintage Valentines

PHOTOS: Ten teams compete in Atom hockey tournament

Tournament organizer Tammy Watson said pulling off the event was a group effort.

Two treated for exposure and possible carbon monoxide poisoning after being stuck at Gustafson Lake

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

100 Mile House Wranglers score big with Cyclone Taylor Cup hosting bid

The Wranglers will be hosting British Columbia’s biggest Junior B prize in 2020

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

Flying solo in one of the country’s most romantic provinces

Drug users, B.C. advocates fear federal election may sideline safer opioids policy

Health Canada needs to provide information to the public about the safer-opioids review, Leslie McBain says

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

B.C. couple wins $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

Port Alberni husband and wife plan to put money aside for children and grandchildren

B.C.’s private power vision shows up as big charge to hydro bills

NDP tracks B.C. Liberal donations while long-term contracts signed

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

In the end, Opportunity outlived its twin by eight years

Most Read