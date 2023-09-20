Station House Gallery in Williams Lake break-in results in gift shop losses

Break in a blow for the small not-for-profit gallery and gift shop

Davana Stafford, executive director of the Station House Gallery stands in front of the gallery and gift shop, where a break and enter took place on Aug. 31. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Station House Gallery in Williams Lake was the target of a break and enter on Aug. 31.

The not for profit society which operates the gallery released a brief statement providing some details in the hopes it would help inform the greater community about the incident and prevent rumours and misinformation.

“This incident has resulted in damage to our beloved gift shop, and the theft of several works created by local artists. All affected artists have been notified,” said the statement from Davana Stafford, Station House Gallery executive director.

Some valuable gift shop items were taken in the break and enter.

She said the gallery is upgrading their security measures to ensure staff, its contents and the historic building itself are secure.

The Station House Gallery is Williams Lake’s oldest standing building.

“In times like these, we are reminded of the strength of our community. The support and solidarity we receive from our patrons, artists and community is heartwarming and greatly appreciated,” reads the statement.

Stafford said she wants to focus on the positive energy and continue to grow the vibrance of the area, with more activity helping to maintain a safer community.

This was part of the motivation behind their seasonal outdoor markets. On the weekend, the gallery hosted around 30 vendors at their Fall Outdoor Market Sept. 16. The market was well-attended and had an eclectic collection of booths and vendors.

The Station House said they continue to be dedicated to supporting arts and culture and providing a venue for artists to showcase their work.

The Gallery is asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact local RCMP at 250-392-6211 or the Station House Gallery as they continue to work with authorities.

They also request anyone observing any activity around the Station House which raises concerns or seems out of the ordinary to report it to local authorities or contact the gallery.

“We’re a non-profit, so keep us in your thoughts,” said Stafford, noting how much the gallery appreciates the unwavering support of the community.

READ MORE: Station House Gallery in Williams Lake welcomes new face

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Cariboo artists on Road Less Travelled, Langley artist outdoors

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at the Williams LakeTribune. Sign up for our free newsletter here.

CrimeVisual Arts