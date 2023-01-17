State of local emergency after rockslide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos

A state of emergency has been declared after a rockslide just west of Keremeos blocked Highway 3.
The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued the state of local emergency along with evacuation orders for the Eagle RV Park at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 16. The rock slide took place around 11 a.m.
A reception centre is set up at the Victory Hall in Keremeos for those who have been ordered to evacuate.
The slide sent large boulders tumbling down the mountainside, a few missing the Fas-Gas and others damaging a trailer and Quonset in the RV park across the highway. The resident of the trailer was not home at the time of the rock fall.
A geotechnical assessment of the mountainside is underway.
Commercial traffic and trucks are currently unable to travel from Princeton to Keremeos due to the slide.
For smaller vehicles, a detour between the Red and White Bridges along River Road is currently available.
