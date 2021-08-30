(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Stanley Park coyotes attack 3 more people over 4 days: conservation officers

Public is urged to avoid the park after dozens of attacks

A man was bitten on the leg by a coyote in Stanley Park Monday (Aug. 30) morning in what conservation officers say is the third attack in the past four days.

The Conservation Officers Service said that a runner was bit near the Lost Lagoon just after 6 a.m. on Friday. Later that day, a man was bit while walking along the seawall near the Lions Gate Bridge just after 9 p.m.

The final attack took place on Monday morning when a man was left with minor injuries after being bitten near Second Beach.

Conservation officers have urged the public to avoid the park since Aug. 5, when a young child was bitten by a coyote. There have been dozens of attacks by coyotes so far in 2o21, much more than in prior years.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VancouverWildlife

Previous story
Some B.C. residents are seeking out horse dewormer to treat COVID-19
Next story
Williams Lake RCMP seek public’s assistance locating woman wanted on outstanding warrant

Just Posted

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: Highway 20 re-opened just west of Williams Lake

B.C. Wildfire used controlled ignitions to fight the Flat Lake Wildfire that created a large plume of smoke visible from Exeter Road in early August. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Flat Lake wildfire to be removed as ‘fire of note’

The former St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School site with some of the original buildings still intact as of August 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Ground analysis of former St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School gets underway Aug. 30

Donald Preston was last seen on July 31. (RCMP submitted photo)
Search crews look for missing Alexandria man between Quesnel and Williams Lake