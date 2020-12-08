Standstill on proposed New Prosperity Mine to continue for another year

The Tsilhqot’in Nation and Taseko Mines Ltd. say progress had been made in establishing a constructive dialogue regarding the proposed New Prosperity Mine southwest of Williams Lake. (File image)

Talks between the Tsilhqot’in Nation and Taskeo Mines to reach a long-term solution over the proposed New Prosperity gold-copper mine southwest of Williams Lake will continue for another year.

Both parties confirmed the one-year extension Monday, Dec. 7.

“The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the commencement of the dialogue for several months, but the Tŝilhqot’in Nation and Taseko have made progress in establishing a constructive dialogue,” stated a release issued by both parties.

To continue this dialogue, the nation and mining company have agreed to extend the ‘standstill’ for one more year.

In late 2019 the Tŝilhqot’in Nation, as represented by Tŝilhqot’in National Government, and Taseko Mines Limited entered… Posted by Tsilhqot'in National Government on Monday, December 7, 2020

The proposed mine has been a subject of contention for numerous years, with multiple court challenges launched.

Both parties agreed to pause certain outstanding litigation and regulatory matters related to the project in late 2019 after entering into a confidential dialogue facilitated by B.C.

The Supreme Court of Canada upheld a 2014 federal decision rejecting the project due to concerns about environmental effects this past May.

Taseko obtained a provincial environmental assessment certificate in January 2010, which was extended to Jan. 14, 2021.

The project cannot proceed without federal approval.

First Nationsmining