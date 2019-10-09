Tim Rolph, the president of the Board of Directors of the Williams Lake Stampede, has stepped down as president of the association. Patrick Davies Photo.

Stampede president and director Tim and Susan Rolph step down from rodeo roles

Vice-president Court Smith acting president in the meantime

The Williams Lake Stampede Association is in need of a new president.

At the association’s recent annual general meeting (AGM), president Tim Rolph declined to be president, as well as his wife Susan Rolph, said Coun. Scott Nelson, who along with Coun. Jason Ryll attended the AGM.

“The vice-president is Court Smith and he will take over as acting president while they internally decide who will be president of the association,” Nelson told council during the regular meeting Tuesday evening.

“On behalf of the community I wanted to recognize both Tim and Susan’s significant contribution they’ve made to rodeo here in Williams Lake and across Canada. They’ve really been truly leaders in bringing that whole organization up both financially and successfully along with their commitment and dedication of all the volunteers.”

Rolph was elected president in 2015 after being a board member for seven years.

Read more: Tim Rolph named new Stampede president

More to come


news@wltribune.com
Most Read