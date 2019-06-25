Staff recommends awarding contract for RC Cotton pedestrian bridge

City council will discuss the $623,595 tender at the regular meeting Tuesday, June 26 and possibly pursuing other grants

Construction of a pedestrian bridge from the RC Cotton Site across to Scout Island could begin as early as July 15.

City staff is recommending city council approve awarding the tender for the bridge to DBA Quality Excavating in the amount of $623,595, excluding GST.

The tender report is on the agenda for Tuesday’s regular council meeting.

“It has come in above budget so we are going to have to figure out what we are going to do to proceed,” Mayor Walt Cobb said as the project budget that may be applied in part or in total to the bridge is $580,000.

In a report to council, manager of development services Leah Hartley noted the provincial share of the trail development budget is 75 per cent or $440,126. The City’s share would be $183,469, plus contingency, engineering and environmental fees incurred in 2019.

“We are going to be looking at other avenues of grants,” Cobb said.

Eight tenders were submitted for bridge project. They ranged as high as $1,149,450, with DBA Quality Excavating’s being the lowest bid at $623,595.

Earlier in June, council awarded the contract to MH King Excavating Ltd. for building a waterfront trail at the RC Cotton Site.

