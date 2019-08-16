Staff of Diamonds and Dust, fire crews put out fire at downtown business Thursday night

Fire investigators are on scene to investigate cause

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department and RCMP responded to a structure fire at Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge downtown Thursday night.

Fire Chief Erick Peterson said fire crews were called at 11 p.m. to the business. When they arrived on scene staff of Diamonds and Dust had already evacuated people from the building and extinguished the fire that was discovered in back.

Fire crews ventilated the building and ensured the fire was out, and returned Friday morning to investigate the cause, Peterson said.

READ MORE: RCMP confirm they are investigating downtown fire at Diamonds and Dust as arson

Arson was believed to be the caused of a similar fire at the Oliver Street business May 2.

