RCMP on scene at the 100 Mile House Library. Beth Audet photo.

Stabbing inside 100 Mile House Library

One male in custody

There was a stabbing in the lobby of the 100 Mile House Library while the library was still open.

“There was a stabbing. We have one male in custody believed to be involved and one male is at the hospital with serious but at this time unknown injuries,” says Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle.

He says RCMP are not sure at this time why it happened but believe it happened around 7:30 – 7:45 p.m.

“I was off duty. It looks like it happened in the lobby of the library.”

The library was scheduled to close at 8 p.m.

Birch Avenue is currently closed between 4th and 5th.

There will be a more detailed press release tomorrow.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

