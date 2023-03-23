The Woodfibre LNG project site is seen on the waters of Howe Sound near Squamish, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Woodfibre LNG project site is seen on the waters of Howe Sound near Squamish, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Squamish LNG facility plans to achieve net-zero emissions at operation’s start

Company says it’s implementing a strategy that will result in the world’s first net-zero facility

Proponents of a British Columbia liquefied natural gas export facility have unveiled plans to achieve net-zero emissions commitments in the construction phase and for its future operations.

Woodfibre LNG says in a statement it plans to meet net-zero emissions by the time operations start at the south coast export facility in 2027.

Company president Christine Kennedy says emission reduction opportunities are a priority for the project as it implements a strategy that will result in the world’s first net-zero facility.

She says Woodfibre LNG will be able to reach the goal with electrical compressors, using 14 times fewer emissions than a gas-burning LNG plant.

Kennedy says Woodfibre LNG will also reduce emissions through carbon credits from the nearby Cheakamus Community Forest, a nature-based carbon offset project in Whistler, B.C., where the municipality and Squamish and Lil’wat nations are partners.

The B.C. government introduced a framework last week that will require new liquefied natural gas facilities to have credible plans for net-zero emissions by 2030.

“Alongside the leadership and vision set out by the province’s new Energy Action Framework, achieving net zero allows Woodfibre LNG to advance the global energy transition, furthering economic reconciliation and contributing to British Columbia’s standard of living,” says Kennedy in a statement.

RELATED: Woodfibre LNG moves ahead with Squamish B.C. natural gas terminal

LNG

Previous story
Minister Dix announces urgent care centre coming to Kelowna

Just Posted

A phone scam targeted a Williams Lake senior asking for money on Mar. 22, 2023. (Image by Pexels from Pixabay) The Abbotsford Police Department is warning about a recent phone/bank scam that resulted in two people losing approximately $46,000. (Image by Pexels from Pixabay)
Williams Lake senior warns others after phone scammer posed as cable company

Niki Brandson owns and operates her own consulting company in Williams Lake, supporting other local businesses as well as working around the province. (Laureen Carruthers photo)
OUR HOMETOWN: Nicole Brandson loves being able to pursue her passions in Williams Lake

Cindy Faulkner uses little red wriggler worms to break down her organic kitchen waste into fertilizer she uses in her garden. Faulkner was at Seedy Saturday last weekend promoting worm composting. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Making ‘black gold’ with worms and kitchen scraps in the Cariboo

An end slide area sign just before the Cottonwood River on Highway 97 South is shown just outside of Quesnel, B.C., on Thursday, March 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Doyle
Logging, forest loss may have awakened ancient Cariboo landslides, at cost of about $1B