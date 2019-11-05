Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

A firefighter in Squamish is facing two child pornography charges following an investigation by the RCMP’s Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit.

John Taavo Martin, 43, has been charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, Mounties said in a news release Tuesday.

The charges step from a search warrant executed on June 27, 2019, after police received information from the National Centre for Mission and Exploited Children, a non-profit organization that works to find missing children and prevent child victimization.

Martin was later arrested and has since been released on a number of conditions ahead of his next court appearance set for later this month.

It’s unclear if Martin is still a firefighter for the city. Black Press Media has reached out to the Squamish Fire Department for comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment
Next story
Federal government seeks high court appeal of solitary confinement decision

Just Posted

School District 27 working with Williams Lake Dry Grad organizers on storage options

Dry grad decorations need new home as district eyes demolition of Chimney Creek Elementary

City to implement helmet policy for youth beginning Nov. 30

The helmet policy will be introduced on Nov. 30, 2019

Ten Thousand Villages Market returns to Cariboo Bethel this month

“Ten Thousand Villages is an organization globally that focuses on fair trade”

VIDEO: Sold out crowd for Because We Are Girls premiere in Williams Lake

“It’s astounding to be in our own community and be able to experience what we’re experiencing today.”

Man sentenced in connection to 100 Mile Library stabbing

Brandon Frank has been sentenced to a five-month conditional sentence and 12 months of probation

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

A tale of heroic efforts: B.C. island residents searched tirelessly for abandoned dog Hope

Search parties on Penelakut Island extend a week before finally finding embattled dog

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Anonymous donor buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to Nanaimo charity

Cedar Sparks delivered the cookies to Loaves and Fishes on Monday night

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

Supports program available for displaced Interior forestry workers

Offices being set up in 100 Mile House, Clearwater, Mackenzie, Fort St. James and Fort St. John

Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Canada has one of the highest rates of PTSD worldwide at 9.2 per cent.

Okanagan man’s legs crushed under 1,000-pound hay bale

The man is in critical condition at Foothills Hospital in Calgary, Alta.

Most Read