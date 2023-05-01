Emcon Services is attending to a major washout that has eaten an entire lane out of the Barkerville Highway. The erosion damage is located five kilometres east of Troll Ski Resort. Crews and equipment are working, with flaggers on-scene. There is single alternating traffic in effect, so expect delays. (Emcon Services photo)

Emcon Services is attending to a major washout that has eaten an entire lane out of the Barkerville Highway. The erosion damage is located five kilometres east of Troll Ski Resort. Crews and equipment are working, with flaggers on-scene. There is single alternating traffic in effect, so expect delays. (Emcon Services photo)

Spring freshet creates washout on Barkerville Highway

Single alternating traffic in effect

Emcon Services is attending to a washout that has erroded part of a lane of the Barkerville Highway. The erosion damage is located five kilometres east of Troll Ski Resort. Crews and equipment are working, with flaggers on-scene. There is single alternating traffic in effect, so expect delays.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CaribooQuesnelRoad conditions

Previous story
Outdoor Recreation Council receives government grant to support volunteer groups
Next story
Cariboo area firefighters, residents respond to grass fires, two structure fires April 26-29

Just Posted

Honour House’s Tour of Honour which embarked on a journey of over 40 stops across British Columbia and the Yukon on April 3, made a quick visit with their donated humvee and trailer to the Duncan fire hall on April 26. (Photo by Chadd Cawson)
Tour of Honour stops in Williams Lake Tuesday, May 2, fundraising BBQ at Inland Kenworth

Image: RCMP logo
Police investigating Quesnel motorcycle crash

An evacuation alert has been lifted for the Dripping Water wildfire near Alexis Creek. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Evacuation alert lifted for Dripping Water wildfire at Tl’etinqox near Alexis Creek

Emcon Services is attending to a major washout that has eaten an entire lane out of the Barkerville Highway. The erosion damage is located five kilometres east of Troll Ski Resort. Crews and equipment are working, with flaggers on-scene. There is single alternating traffic in effect, so expect delays. (Emcon Services photo)
Spring freshet creates washout on Barkerville Highway