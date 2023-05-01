Spring freshet creates washout on Barkerville Highway

Emcon Services is attending to a major washout that has eaten an entire lane out of the Barkerville Highway. The erosion damage is located five kilometres east of Troll Ski Resort. Crews and equipment are working, with flaggers on-scene. There is single alternating traffic in effect, so expect delays. (Emcon Services photo)

Emcon Services is attending to a washout that has erroded part of a lane of the Barkerville Highway. The erosion damage is located five kilometres east of Troll Ski Resort. Crews and equipment are working, with flaggers on-scene. There is single alternating traffic in effect, so expect delays.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CaribooQuesnelRoad conditions