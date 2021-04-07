Spring comes in like a lion to the lakecity, bringing thunder and lightning

Residents hoping for warmer weather can look forward to next week

It was a stormy day in Williams Lake Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo)

Williams Lake experienced one of its first big thunder and lightning storms of the year Wednesday afternoon, April 7, 2021.

We just had thunder and lightning over Williams Lake. What is the weather doing in your area? Posted by Williams Lake Tribune on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

The storm swept over the city from the west side just after 2 p.m., with thunder so loud in the city it set off car alarms.

The temperature dropped to just 3C with wind gusts of 40 km per hour in the forecast.

Environment Canada is calling for a cool but sunny day Thursday and a mixed bag of weather into the weather.

The long range forecast, however, shows a warming trend with a daytime high Tuesday of 16C and sunshine.

