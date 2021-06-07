Spin classes, sport spectators up next in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Instructor Brandt Trimble leads an outdoor spin class in Red Deer, Alberta, April 2021. Indoor spin classes and other high-intensity fitness are coming back in B.C. as soon as June 15. (Susan Zielinski/Red Deer Advocate)

B.C. residents are as little as a week away from returning to high-intensity group workouts and the sidelines of sports events, as the province’s COVID-19 vaccination program and declining infection are on track for the second stage of restart as soon as June 15.

Stage two also includes returning to small office meetings, with similar distance and gathering safety measures that apply to gyms, playing fields, restaurants, retail and schools. Next week is crucial for tourism businesses, with the return of province-wide travel, accommodation and liquor sales extended to midnight again.

