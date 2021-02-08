Extreme cold weather warning issued for the Chilcotin

Williams Lake resident Michael Rawluk is dressed for the weather as he takes a brisk walk Monday, Feb. 8, as the temperature hovers at -19C with a wind chill factor of -31C. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

An extreme cold weather warning is in effect for the Chilcotin Monday, Feb. 8, as arctic air continues to move throughout B.C.

“Following a relatively mild first half of winter, a transition to much colder conditions continues throughout B.C,” Environment Canada noted in the statement issued Monday. “Cold arctic air currently over the northern B.C. Interior will continue to filter southwards and towards the B.C. coast.”

For the Chilcotin wind chill values near -40C to -45C are anticipated Monday through Thursday.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” Environment Canada warned. “Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.”

A special weather statement is also in effect for Cariboo North including Quesnel and Cariboo South including Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

Currently in Williams Lake it is -21C, with a wind chill near -31 and lows of -28C in the forecast overnight.

Further west at Puntzi Mountain it is -19C with an overnight low of -32C in the forecast.

