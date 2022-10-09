Special weather statement issued for Cariboo Monday, Oct. 10

Ahead of a cold front there will be wind gusts up to 70 km/hour

Enjoy the weather Sunday because Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Cariboo region including Williams Lake and Quesnel with high winds on Monday gusting up to 70 km/hour. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for theCariboo including Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

Strong and gusty winds are expected in the Central Interior and Columbia region Monday, Oct. 10 and into the night.

“Wind gusts to 70 km/h may toss loose objects and cause drought-weakened tree branches to break. These may give rise to injuries, damage, or power outages,” notes the Environment Canada website.

On Monday, a strong cold front will sweep through the Central Interior near midday then the Columbias in the afternoon.

Ahead of the cold front, moderate southwest winds with possible gusts up to 60 km/h are expected Monday morning.

As the cold front passes, winds will shift to west or northwest near midday for the central interior and Monday afternoon for the Columbias.

These northwest winds will be accompanied with stronger wind gusts up to 70 km/h. The strong winds will abate Monday night.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.



