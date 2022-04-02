(B.C. Transportation)

(B.C. Transportation)

Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla Highway

20-40 centimetres is expected from Sunday night to Tuesday

A weather warning has been issued by Environment Canada for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

The warning states the potentional for heavy snow from Sunday (April 3) night to Tuesday (April 5).

Twenty to 40 centimetes of snow is expected across higher elevations, impacting travel restrictions and reducing visibility.

Environment Canada warms that when driving in the mountains, the weather can change suddenly, causing hazardous driving conditions.

Construction is still taking place on the Coquihalla Highway as well to repair the highway from November’s flooding.

Drive with caution and keep updated with the weather before travelling.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreaks at two North Okanagan care homes

READ MORE: Silk map of Western Ukraine displayed at Okanagan College

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla HighwayWeather

Previous story
B.C. Liberal leader gets a shot at a seat in April 30 byelection
Next story
First B.C. cruise ship port call cancelled due to maintenance changes

Just Posted

Third Planet Crusade leaders and participants stopped in front of the entrance to RBC in downtown Williams Lake to draw attention to RBC’s role in financing the fossil fuel industry. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Climate strike in Williams Lake part of cross-Canada events

A fundraiser hockey game for the family of the late Todd Sterritt, held March 17, saw the Chilcotin Grizzlies player Jimi Belleau carry a flag and Alkali Braves player Robert Alec Paul and Chilcotin Grizzlies play for fun. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Chilcotin community raises $80,000-plus for family of father killed in snowmobile crash

Carl Archie, an elected councillor of the Canim Lake Band, describes impact of forest changes on traditional Indigenous culture of the Cariboo region, April 1, 2022. (B.C. government video)
B.C. old-growth logging deferrals exceed Great Bear Rainforest

Williams Lake First Nation councillor Rick Gilbert is part of the First Nations, Inuit and Métis delegation meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican inn Rome and snapped this photograph from his seat in the fourth row. (Rick Gilbert photo)
Williams Lake First Nation councillor witnesses historic apology from Pope Francis