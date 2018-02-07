Special prosecutor appointed after alleged death threat at Nanaimo city hall

B.C. Prosecution Service advises that Michael Klein was assigned to the file on Feb. 2

A special prosecutor is involved in the case related to threats uttered at Nanaimo city hall.

The B.C. Prosecution Service released a statement Wednesday advising that Michael Klein was appointed special prosecutor on the file on Feb. 2.

“The appointment of a special prosecutor is intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice in light of the nature of the allegations and the identity of some of the complainants as elected municipal officials,” the statement notes.

Klein, a Vancouver lawyer, will provide legal advice to RCMP as well as “conduct any related charge assessment and assume conduct of the prosecution if charges were approved.”

RELATED: City concerned about workplace safety after alleged death threat against mayor

RELATED: City of Nanaimo acknowledges RCMP investigation into incident at city hall

RELATED: Woman arrested in Nanaimo after allegations of threats

The alleged incident at Nanaimo city hall happened Jan. 31; Mayor Bill McKay said that a death threat was made against him and that a threat was also made against councillor Diane Brennan.

A woman was arrested that night for uttering threats and while RCMP Island District is not releasing the woman’s name, it has been reported that City of Nanaimo chief administrative officer Tracy Samra was the person arrested.

Samra remains employed by the city and is on leave.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
AirBnB to pay sales tax in B.C.
Next story
Potential fizzles for cannabis facility at former Jackpine site in Williams Lake

Just Posted

Poverty reduction strategies focus of community meeting

Ideas shared in Williams Lake will go into a provincial report to develop a poverty reduction strategy for B.C.

Potential fizzles for cannabis facility at former Jackpine site in Williams Lake

The owner of the former Jackpine Forests Products site has upped the asking price by almost $4 million after a $5.3 million offer, Coun. Scott Nelson said

School buses cancelled in the Cariboo, more snow on the way

Another winter storm warning issued by Environment Canada for Wednesday, Feb 7

Fatal Sugar Cane fire not criminal, say RCMP

BC Coroners Service now in charge of investigation

Snowplows doing their best with record breaking snowfall

The Tribune goes for a ridealong in a City of Williams Lake plow truck

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Special prosecutor appointed after alleged death threat at Nanaimo city hall

B.C. Prosecution Service advises that Michael Klein was assigned to the file on Feb. 2

Canadians luke warm about Olympics without NHL presence

Will hockey fans tune in the Olympics without NHL players participating?

Top 10 things you didn’t know about life-jackets

Mandatory life-jackets being considered in the wake of Tofino whale watching strategy report

BCHL Today: West K whomps Eagles and Interior titans clash

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

‘Love you to life’: Vancouver Island family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder

‘A lot of the stuff freaked out a lot of my friends because they were the same age as me’

TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false

TVO host breaks silence, says sexual harassment allegation 100 per cent false

B.C. family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes

The parents of Aidan Pratt say they feel left high and dry months after their son died

Most Read