A special air quality statement remains in effect in the Williams Lake area, however, the index is now at seven or high risk, rather than 10-plus and very high risk as it was on Sunday. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Special air quality statement continues for Williams Lake Monday Tuesday

The air quality index has dropped from Sunday’s 10-plus very high risk to seven and high risk


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Smoke from wildfires continues to permeate the skies in and around Williams Lake prompting Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement again on Monday.

Presently the air quality index for Williams Lake is rated at seven, down from Sunday’s very high risk and 10-plus rating.

Seven however, is still at the lower end of the high risk seven to 10, baseline, so anyone consider at-risk is encouraged to go inside for strenuous activities they would normally do outside.

“Children and the elderly should also take it easy,” advises Environment Canada.

It is anticipated the seven rating will continue through Monday and Tuesday.

Monday’s high is predicted to be 27C with smoke in the air. Tuesday the temperature will increase to 29C with more smoke, while on Wednesday sunshine and 25C are in the forecast.

Read more: Special air quality statement in effect for Cariboo

For daycare providers, such as Exploring the Puddle in Williams Lake, it has been a challenge to find things to do with the children because of the smoky conditions.

“We are an outdoor daycare, so we have had to find things for the children to do indoors,” said Sheila Olson, owner and educator at Exploring the Puddle. “If we do go outside we go for slow walks to make sure to keep their heart rates down and not to over exert them.”

There have also been a few children who have had shown some anxiety when they see the smoke because of last year’s wildfires, Olson added.

While the thunderstorms predicted for Saturday evening in Williams Lake did not materialize, there was rainfall which brought some reprieve.

On Sunday Williams Lake received 5.8 mm of rain fell, according to Environment Canada.

Other areas in the Cariboo were much harder hit, resulting in several mudslides.

Read more: Highway 97 fully reopened; Highway 1 reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic

Previous story
Fallen officers’ families gather with Justin Trudeau after tragedy
Next story
Police find live explosives near site of Haida Gwaii house fire

Just Posted

Special air quality statement continues for Williams Lake Monday Tuesday

The air quality index has dropped from Sunday’s 10-plus very high risk to seven and high risk

Cariboo Archers reach podium at Canadian nationals

Cariboo Archers had their eagle eyes dialed in last week

Chum salmon rehabilitation aim of annual Snootli Creek Hatchery eggtake

Hatchery open for public tours

Four evacuation orders, seven alerts currently in place within Cariboo Fire Centre Aug. 12

CRD provides comprehensive update on current evacuation orders and alerts

UPDATED: Highway 97 reopens at Clinton, Cache Creek following mudslide activity

Motorists advised to use caution while travelling through affected areas

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Will Idris Elba be the first black James Bond?

The British actor is fueling speculation on Twitter

Cooler weather helps crews fight Southern California wildfire

The Holy Fire has destroyed 16 structures in the Cleveland National Forest

B.C. waits to add ‘craft cannabis’ to its retail system

Wholesaler confident 15% markup will eliminate black market

B.C. real estate sales slow down for the summer, group says

Greater Vancouver downturn leading to a slump B.C.-wide

Police find live explosives near site of Haida Gwaii house fire

Village of Queen Charlotte rattled by explosive fire, RCMP continue to investigate

One trillion litres of sewage leaked into lakes and rivers over last five years

Toronto, like the vast majority of Canadian cities, doesn’t monitor real-time data of sewage leaks into lakes, rivers or oceans.

Friendly tone belied desperate acts of Seattle plane thief

Investigators working to find out how an airline employee stole the plane Friday and crashed it after being chased by military jets.

Charlottesville anniversary: Peaceful protests, few arrests

The events held in both Charlottesville and Washington, largely peaceful though tense at times, were part of a day of speeches, vigils and marches marking one year.

Most Read