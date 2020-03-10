South Cariboo police report: Tires come off RV and hit oncoming traffic near Lac la Hache

Weekly police report provided by 100 Mile RCMP

Between Feb. 26 and March 3, 100 Mile House RCMP responded to 101 calls for service in their service area. Here are some of the files of note, provided by Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen, detachment commander of the 100 Mile RCMP detachment.

Mischief to a motor vehicle in 100 Mile House

On Feb. 26th 2020 at 08:08 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of mischief to a motor vehicle parked at a business in the 800 block of Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile House, B.C. A lone person, suspected to be a Caucasian female, could be seen on the video wearing running shoes, black pants and what appeared to be a tan or green jacket and a tan coloured backpack, breaking into a single vehicle at that address with a baton-like object. The person could be seen rummaging through the material left in the card, but nothing was taken. This unknown person is also suspected in a series of vehicle break ins at another location in that same area. Several smaller items were taken from vehicles at the other location. The video portion from the first location was posted online by the owner. Several different sites were visited by police in an attempt to find a close up photo of the subject but police were not successful. The investigations are concluded pending more information being obtained.

Children playing in traffic

On Feb. 29 2020 at 10:18 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of two younger children – one on a bike – jumping out at a passing motor vehicle along Dogwood Avenue at Aspen Avenue in 100 Mile House, B.C. No child was injured or located as a result of patrols being made. 100 Mile House RCMP ask that parents of young children speak to their kids about proper road safety while out and about along public roadways. This file is concluded.

Loose tires cause collision at Lac la Hache

On March 1, 2020 at 1:57 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of a motor vehicle collision near the Canco in the 3700 block of Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache, B.C. A bus-like RV travelling northbound had two tires come off the trailer and struck a small vehicle travelling southbound causing all air bags to deploy along with damage to passenger side of the vehicle. Fortunately, there was no one hurt in this incident. Both drivers remained on scene and had exchanged information.

It appears some lug nuts on the tires had been loose and the driver had failed to check them prior to departure from their location.

100 Mile House RCMP remind all travellers to check the condition of their vehicle prior to departure, particularly vehicles which have remained in storage over the winter months. The investigation is concluded.

Quick thinking of tow truck driver helps teen, police

On March 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP were notified of an accident under suspicious circumstances in the area of the Canim Lake Store along Canim Lake Road South in Canim Lake, B.C. An alert tow operator felt there was something suspicious about a younger-looking male who had called in for a tow from that location after going off road into the ditch. After checking the vehicle plate information, the vehicle was determined to be a “take auto without consent” from the Kelowna, B.C. area, with some concerns expressed about the mental health of the driver.

Members flooded the area and soon thereafter located the 17-year-old male youth walking eastbound along Canim Lake Road South. The youth was quickly arrested and apprehended to check on his well being. Later that same day, the youth was turned over to his parents without charge and the vehicle returned. 100 Mile House RCMP wish to express their appreciation to the Bridge Lake Towing driver for his quick thinking as it likely stopped further harm from occurring to the youth driver himself or someone else. This file is concluded.

Anyone with information on these or other files which have occurred in the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment area can contact the RCMP at 250-395-2456 and speak with an officer or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

