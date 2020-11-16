RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

South Cariboo home invasion suspect arrested in Williams Lake

Attackers, victim known to each other

A 41-year-old man was taken to 100 Mile Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday morning following a home invasion on Cedar Avenue.

Police say they were called to the 500-block of Cedar Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Nov. 15 following reports that two men had broken into an apartment. Police say the two men allegedly assaulted a male victim with a blunt object and fired what is believed to be a BB/pellet gun at him, causing injury. After a brief exchange, the two suspects fled the area. All parties were known to each other.

The victim, who has since been released from the hospital, is cooperating with police.

One male was safely arrested later the same day in Williams Lake by Williams Lake RCMP. He is expected to appear for a bail hearing in Williams Lake Provincial Court Monday. The other male, described as Indigenous, 6’2” tall, slim and wearing jeans, a black hoodie and baseball cap, has not yet been identified.

Police say this was an isolated event and they do not believe there to be any further risks to the community at this time.

Anyone with information on this event can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP and refer to file 2020-4063 or an individual can contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) if they wish to remain anonymous.

Most Read