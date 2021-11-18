Some Williams Lake grocery stores starting to see fresh food trickle in

Premier Horgan urges residents to only buy what they need, not to horde food

Fresh fruit and vegetables are back on the shelves at some Williams Lake grocery stores. (Photo submitted)

Fresh produce, and even a little dairy, is starting to find its way to local grocery shelves.

Fruit and vegetables were stocked overnight at Save-On-Foods in Williams Lake. One of the most coveted items – milk – has not been restocked just yet but there is some butter.

Wednesday night (Nov. 17) customers posted pictures of bare shelves throughout the produce, meat and dairy departments.

Most grocery stores are still waiting for shipments of fresh food to replenish supplies after multiple road closures cut of access out of the Lower Mainland Sunday, Nov. 14. All major highways connecting the Lower Mainland to the rest of Canada remain closed after historic rains caused flooding and landslides. It’s unclear when those routes will be open to travel.

On Wednesday Premier Horgan urged residents to be patient and to not hoard food. B.C. is currently under a provincial state of emergency, the third one called this year.

