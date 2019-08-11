With summer weather returning to the Cariboo residents enjoyed getting out to Chimney Lake Wednesday evening to swim and soak up the sun. In the distance there was a slight haze of smoke, which the Cariboo Fire Centre confirmed is coming into the area from other regions. The good news is the air quality has been good so far, compared to the two previous months of August. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo.

Some smoke from other regions is drifting to the Williams Lake area

The Cariboo Fire Centre confirmed there is some smoke in the skies around Williams Lake

The Cariboo Fire Centre confirmed there is some smoke in the skies around Williams Lake arriving in the area from other regions this summer.

“The smoke that you are seeing is coming from Alaska and due to the weather patterns is causing smoke to drift into our region,” CFC fire information officer Jessica Mack told the Tribune.

Mack said residents may find the website firesmoke.ca helpful as it displays where smoke is originating from.

This time last year following the B.C. Day weekend wildfire smoke rolled into the Williams Lake area big time, resulting in some of the worst air quality with particulate matter levels exceeding 600 PM2.5.

Fortunately that is not the case this summer.

Read More: Special air quality advisory issued in Cariboo due to Alberta wildfire smoke

So far the air quality of Williams Lake has been sitting at low risk and is showing the same for the next few days according to the BC Air Quality Index forecast on Thursday, Aug. 8.

A total of 91.8 millimetres of rain fell in the month of July, compared to 27.2 mm in July 2018 and 0.0 mm in July 2017.

www.facebook.com

So far in August 10.4 mm of rain has fallen, compared to 32 mm for the whole month of August in 2018 and 11.8 mm for the same period in 2017.

The Environment Canada forecast shows a 60 per cent chance of rain for Sunday, Aug. 11, and 30 per cent chance of rain Monday and Tuesday night.

Previous story
One suspect arrested for attempted murder near Williams Lake
Next story
‘It’s not always a big, ugly mole’: B.C. doctor urges sunscreen, shade to prevent skin cancer

Just Posted

Cariboo showcased in popular German bike magazine

The magazine story, itself, spans over seven pages packed with writing and photography

Some smoke from other regions is drifting to the Williams Lake area

The Cariboo Fire Centre confirmed there is some smoke in the skies around Williams Lake

Great Room offers summertime spiritual healing for women of all backgrounds

Eleven ladies from the Great Room enjoyed their last journey to Roberts Creek

RANCH MUSINGS: The effects of heat stress and larger livestock

Eat less meat you might say, however, climate change is creating more drier agricultural land

One suspect arrested for attempted murder near Williams Lake

RCMP release some details on Rudy Johnson Bridge incident

VIDEO: ‘Best of the best’ lifeguards in B.C. battle it out

B.C. competition pits life-saving teams against each other

‘It’s not always a big, ugly mole’: B.C. doctor urges sunscreen, shade to prevent skin cancer

Almost 40% of adults don’t use sunscreen, according to Statistics Canada, increasing risks of melanoma

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread from infected corvid birds

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Pledge to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees became a hallmark promise from the Liberals in 2015

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Most Read