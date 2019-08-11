Some smoke from other regions is drifting to the Williams Lake area

The Cariboo Fire Centre confirmed there is some smoke in the skies around Williams Lake

With summer weather returning to the Cariboo residents enjoyed getting out to Chimney Lake Wednesday evening to swim and soak up the sun. In the distance there was a slight haze of smoke, which the Cariboo Fire Centre confirmed is coming into the area from other regions. The good news is the air quality has been good so far, compared to the two previous months of August. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo.

The Cariboo Fire Centre confirmed there is some smoke in the skies around Williams Lake arriving in the area from other regions this summer.

“The smoke that you are seeing is coming from Alaska and due to the weather patterns is causing smoke to drift into our region,” CFC fire information officer Jessica Mack told the Tribune.

Mack said residents may find the website firesmoke.ca helpful as it displays where smoke is originating from.

This time last year following the B.C. Day weekend wildfire smoke rolled into the Williams Lake area big time, resulting in some of the worst air quality with particulate matter levels exceeding 600 PM2.5.

Fortunately that is not the case this summer.

So far the air quality of Williams Lake has been sitting at low risk and is showing the same for the next few days according to the BC Air Quality Index forecast on Thursday, Aug. 8.

A total of 91.8 millimetres of rain fell in the month of July, compared to 27.2 mm in July 2018 and 0.0 mm in July 2017.

So far in August 10.4 mm of rain has fallen, compared to 32 mm for the whole month of August in 2018 and 11.8 mm for the same period in 2017.

The Environment Canada forecast shows a 60 per cent chance of rain for Sunday, Aug. 11, and 30 per cent chance of rain Monday and Tuesday night.