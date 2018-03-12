Some road restrictions in place for Central Cariboo

A true sign that spring has arrived is the fact that road restrictions are in place for the Central Cariboo area.
As of 11 p.m. Monday, March 12 the Ministry of Transportation stipulates that a 70 per cent legal axle loading limit will be permitted between 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on all provincial side roads, paved or gravel.
There is an exception, however, for #389 Pigeon Road to and from Redeau Lake Road to Highway 97, #1224 Settlers Place and #1203 Redeau Lake Road where 100 per cent legal axle loading is permitted.
Effective 11:00PM PT March 12, 2018 Road Restrictions #Hwy97 #Cariboo #williamslake please see link @Drivebc Load Restrictions https://t.co/tWb3Lt6jAR
— MoT Cariboo District (@TranBC_Cariboo) March 9, 2018
“All overload permits on restricted routes are invalid for the duration of these restrictions,” the ministry’s website noted. “The applicable tolerances provided under 7.26 of the Regulations pursuant to the Commercial Transport Act shall apply. Violators of the regulations and restrictions will be prosecuted. The public, trucking and transportation companies should govern themselves accordingly.”