With the warmer weather come road restrictions in the Central Cariboo region for loghaulers bringing loads into Williams Lake. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Some road restrictions in place for Central Cariboo

With the temperatures increasing, it’s no surprise to see the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has put a 70 per cent axle loading limit in place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

A true sign that spring has arrived is the fact that road restrictions are in place for the Central Cariboo area.

As of 11 p.m. Monday, March 12 the Ministry of Transportation stipulates that a 70 per cent legal axle loading limit will be permitted between 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on all provincial side roads, paved or gravel.

There is an exception, however, for #389 Pigeon Road to and from Redeau Lake Road to Highway 97, #1224 Settlers Place and #1203 Redeau Lake Road where 100 per cent legal axle loading is permitted.

“All overload permits on restricted routes are invalid for the duration of these restrictions,” the ministry’s website noted. “The applicable tolerances provided under 7.26 of the Regulations pursuant to the Commercial Transport Act shall apply. Violators of the regulations and restrictions will be prosecuted. The public, trucking and transportation companies should govern themselves accordingly.”

