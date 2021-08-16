Some Interior Health long-term care homes proactively relocated due to wildfires

Families are being contacted directly and provided details of their loved one’s temporary location

The White Rock Lake wildfire has come down to Westside Road near Vernon, as pictured Monday, Aug. 16. (Contributed)

Several long-term care homes across the Interior Health region are being proactively relocated due to wildfires.

Interior Health has proactively relocated long-term care residents from Armstrong, Lillooet, 100 Mile House, Merritt and West Kelowna. Families are being contacted directly and provided details of their loved one’s temporary location, contact information and ongoing care. Anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s current location can call 1-877-442-2001.

“We are all in this together. Our collective focus is the safety of care home residents, hospital patients and community health clients entrusted to our care,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown.

Interior Health is working closely with partners in other health authorities because residents are evacuating to care homes in the Lower Mainland health authorities. Interior Health is also working with municipalities, regional districts and BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are established to protect patients, clients and residents.

Information about specific long-term care homes are as follows:

West Kelowna (Mount Law wildfire) Brookhaven long-term care is being proactively relocated to health authorities in the Lower Mainland.

Village at Smith Creek and Lakeview Lodge long-term care homes are being relocated primarily to local sites in the community with some exceptions to health authorities in the Lower Mainland.

The West Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre remains open at this time. Merritt (Lytton Creek wildfire) Gillis House, Nicola Meadows and The Florentine care homes are being proactively relocated to sites within IH and health authorities in the Lower Mainland.

The emergency department at the Nicola Valley Hospital & Health Centre remains open at this time. Anyone requiring emergency care should proceed to this hospital as needed. Armstrong (White Rock Lake wildfire) Pleasant Valley Manor long-term care has been proactively relocated to health authorities in the Lower Mainland.

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital remains open this time. Anyone requiring emergency care should proceed to this hospital as needed. District of 100 Mile House (Flat Lake wildfire) Fischer Place and Mill Site Lodge long-term care homes have been proactively relocated to health authorities in the Lower Mainland.

The 100 Mile District General Hospital emergency department remains open at this time. Anyone requiring emergency care should proceed to this hospital as needed. Lillooet (McKay Creek wildfire) Mountainview Lodge long-term care home has been proactively relocated to health authorities in the Lower Mainland.

