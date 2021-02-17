Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley provided his January 2021 police commission report during the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, Feb. 16. (RCMP logo)

Some crime rates decreasing so far in 2021, Williams Lake RCMP Insp. reports

Property offences were 115 in January 2021, down from 175 in January 2020

Calls for RCMP service in Williams Lake decreased by two percent in January 2021 compared to the same time period the previous year, said RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley.

Pelley provided his police commission report for the month of January 2021 during the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, Feb. 16, and said there were 894 calls for service in the month compared to 915 in January 2021.

When he broke down the numbers, however, there were 104 rural calls, which was an increase from 94 the year before and 790 in the city compared to 819 the year before.

There has been a reduction in property offences with 115 in January 2021, down from 175 in January 2020.

In January 2021, the highest areas were mischief to property under $5,000 with 20 investigations of damaged personal property in the city.

“We also had disturbing the lawful enjoyment of property with 25 offences, which are incidents of people refusing to leave premises,” Pelley explained.

Break and enter to residences saw a reduction, while break and enter to businesses increased. There was a reduction in both theft from motor vehicles and theft of motor vehicles, which Pelley attributed to certain offenders being incarcerated and other offenders being proactively targeted.

Offences of assault causing bodily harm have decreased with no founded events in 2021, but common assault increased to 14 in January 2021 compared to 10 offences in January 2020.

There were two robberies in January 2021 and an offender was arrested and charged with armed robbery that remains under strict curfew conditions.

“Two side by side razers in excess of $30,000 each have been recovered as well as a stolen ATV,” Pelley said, but noted those offences have yet to have charges.

One of the side by sides was stolen last year and one recently from a business locally, he added.

Mental health calls for service have increased to 83 calls in January 2021 up from 73 calls in January 2020.

Officers conducted 72 curfew checks on 33 individuals and there were nine identified breaches for eight different offenders in January 2021.

“This was between our uniform members and our crime reduction unit that continue to target 14 prolific offenders involved in bail,” Pelley said, noting currently four prolific offenders have been arrested and remain in custody.


