The Fraser River is seen between Hope and Agassiz, B.C., on Monday, July 6, 2020. Parts of British Columbia’s Interior region remain under a flood watch as warm weather over the weekend melted snow and more rain is forecast in some communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Fraser River is seen between Hope and Agassiz, B.C., on Monday, July 6, 2020. Parts of British Columbia’s Interior region remain under a flood watch as warm weather over the weekend melted snow and more rain is forecast in some communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Some communities in B.C.’s interior remain on flood watch with rain in the forecast

Several Interior communities in B.C. expecting to see rain Monday

Parts of British Columbia’s Interior remain under a flood watch as a spell of warm weather over the weekend melted snow and rain is in the forecast in some communities.

The River Forecast Centre says the Nazko and West Road rivers in south-central B.C. remain under flood watch, with the rising water creating a danger that it could spill over its banks.

The Lower Thompson River basin west of Kamloops also has an active flood watch, and the Village of Cache Creek about 350 kilometres northeast of Vancouver has declared a state of local emergency.

On Sunday, Cache Creek issued an evacuation order for one property on the Trans-Canada Highway because of the flood risk.

The province warned last week that warming temperatures would increase the likelihood of rising water levels, with the highest risk associated with mid-elevation river systems throughout much of the central Interior region.

Environment Canada says several Interior communities in B.C. will see rain Monday after the recent heat that set new temperature records on Friday and Saturday, including Kamloops where it came close to 32 degrees.

READ MORE: Rivers around Cache Creek under flood watch; 25-52 mm of snowmelt recorded in B.C. Saturday

B.C. Floods 2021BC Flood

Previous story
Deadly heat waves threaten older people as summer nears in the U.S.
Next story
’Canaries in the coal mine’: Report highlights missing child, youth within B.C.’s welfare system

Just Posted

A fire near the Mountain House Road Saturday, April 29, 2023 burned a shop and threatened other structures. (Monica Byrd photo )
Cariboo area firefighters, residents respond to grass fires, two structure fires April 28, 29

Jackie Pooni and her dog Millie about to head out for a walk on the Williams Lake river valley trail which partially reopened to the public Monday, May 1. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake river valley trail reopens partially after flood damage shuttered it three years ago

Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Brenda Bailey toured the Cariboo recently, including for a stop in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Chilcotin receives more than $5 million economic diversification funds

A photo of the Lost Valley fire taken from air support Saturday afternoon. (Image supplied BC Wildfire Service)
Evacuation alert issued as Lost Valley fire grows to 113 hectares