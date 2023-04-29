Solutions sought for growing homelessness needs in lakecity

A former homeless camp in Williams Lake Boitanio Park where the occupant was asked to leave. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A fire started at a homeless camp in the Williams Lake River Valley behind businesses in the 500 block of Mackenzie Avenue South Saturday, April 22 burned three acres, said fire chief Evan Dean.

During a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, April 25, where city council was meeting with RCMP, staff and the city’s well being and community safety co-ordinator Silvia Dubray to explore options for dealing with homeless camps in the city, Deans said the person that started the fire was one of the people camping at Herb Gardner Park in front of city hall two weeks ago that was forced to move.

“That person could have been left where they were or moved to a place more appropriate,” Dean said. “When we go in and tell them they have to go somewhere else and we don’t know where they are in the wind and we don’t know what happens, that’s the risk we are taking.”

Dean prepared a report for the meeting outlining what the bylaw office can and cannot do and potential legal implications.

Referring to documented cases in Vancouver, Victoria, Abbotsford and Prince George, Williams Lake’s bylaw staff has been using a high level of caution when it comes to forcing individuals to relocate, Dean said.

One of the options the group discussed was a temporary measure where the city would permit people to camp overnight in a designated area, but all tents and equipment would have to come down first thing the morning and be taken away during the day.

City staff, Dubray and the RCMP were scheduled to meet Wednesday, April 26 to explore options. Some of the people who were camping at Herb Gardner Park moved over to the picnic shelter at Boitanio Park and city staff is looking for direction as to how council wants to deal with them.

During their discussion all of council agreed it wants to engage the community, homeless individuals, social agencies and the RCMP to come up with a solution while continuing to pressure the provincial government to provide funding for more housing and mental health and addictions services.

The city will be communicating more about the issue, including information about the pros and cons of models used in other cities.

In his report, Dean said currently 10 to 20 per cent of the bylaw office’s time per week are spent on homelessness related concerns, and does not include time spent by public works on clean-up or administrative time trying to manage the issue.

