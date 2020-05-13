Soda Creek Road re-opens at 15 km mark north of Williams Lake

Work continues to repair washouts throughout the Cariboo region

Traffic is moving through Soda Creek Road at the 15 kilometre make where crews repaired an area that was damaged by flooding on April 23.

By Saturday, May 9, Dawson Road Maintenance crews and subcontractors had built up the road so it was passable and returned Monday to begin armouring.

Additionally, a new bridge has been installed on Cave Road near Horsefly to get the road re-opened for local residents.

Last week Todd Hubner, Cariboo district manager for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, said crews have been dealing with 218 sites across the region due to flooding.

Presently in the Central Cariboo Mission Road remains closed at the 1.5 kilometre mark southwest of Highway 97 at Sugar Cane and on the Knife Creek Road at the 10 kilometre mark and the 13 kilometer mark.

In the North Cariboo, roads that remained closed are Soda Creek Macalister Road from a prior slope failure in March, the Quesnel Hydraulic Road – closed at km 20, with a detour via 2700 Road and 500 Road, Honolulu Road, Williams Lake Cut Off Road – at Hawks Creek Bridge, Quesnel-Hixon Road 23 km north of Quesnel and Morris Road.


