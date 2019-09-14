Monica Lamb-Yorski photo The Horsefly River Salmon Festival takes place Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sockeye salmon have started showing up in time for Horsefly River Salmon Festival

Horsefly residents say around 20 to 30 salmon were seen in the river on Tuesday

Sockeye salmon are slowly beginning to show up in the Horsefly River, just in time for this weekend’s salmon festival.

Horsefly resident Helen Englund said she was told by a local fishing guide that he saw 20 to 30 salmon in the river on Tuesday.

“He also said the water was dirty due to the rain and the water level had risen about one foot,” Englund said. “We are all hoping and keeping our fingers crossed that there will be a huge influx of salmon coming soon not just here in the Horsefly River, but in all river systems.”

For two days — Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. — the annual festival will see vendors, performances, art and photography displays, and Fisheries and Oceans staff doing fish dissections, as well as several other educational booths.

Read more: Horsefly River Salmon Festival ready to go Sept. 14 and 15

In advance of the festival, Englund did some research about salmon and discovered the earliest record of salmon in North America is of the sabre-tooth salmon in fossils dating up to seven million years ago.

“They were up to three metres long — these weren’t your common salmon.”

There are ten species of Pacific salmon. The seven that occur in B.C. include Sockeye, Chinook, Coho, Pink, Chum, Steelhead Trout, and Cutthroat Trout. Two more occur within North America, Mexican Golden Trout, and Gila Trout, and Masou (or Cherry) salmon occurs only in Asia. Plus, there are also freshwater forms of Sockeye (Kokanee salmon), Steelhead Trout (Rainbow Trout), and Masou Salmon.

Pink salmon are the smallest and most abundant species and Chinook salmon are the largest (exceeding 100 pounds) but least abundant species. Interestingly, they have exactly the same number of scales.

Pacific salmon undertake anadromous migrations meaning they reproduce in clean, cool, freshwater streams, but rear for a portion of their life in oceans, where they accumulate more than 99 per cent of their adult weight.

Once adult salmon return to freshwater, they do not eat. This means that adults can go for six months without food while transferring body fats into their gametes for reproduction.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Two killed on Vancouver Island after bus crashes carrying university students
Next story
Jury makes five recommendations in coroner’s inquest into Smithers man’s 2015 death

Just Posted

Sockeye salmon have started showing up in time for Horsefly River Salmon Festival

Horsefly residents say around 20 to 30 salmon were seen in the river on Tuesday

Impact of summer’s flooding still rippling through Big Creek community

In July the area saw historical levels in local creeks, flooding many ranches and some homes

Williams Lake’s Still North Design Co. strikes a chord with Canadian consumers

Founder Courtney Vreeman is thrilled with business’s success

Cariboo residents reach out in acts of kindness toward stranger

Young woman offered food, clothing

Williams Lake woman pleads guilty to fraud over $5,000 involving Special Olympics Society

She will be sentenced in December 2019

VIDEO: Two killed on Vancouver Island after bus crashes carrying university students

Crash happened Friday night around 10 p.m., RCMP say

Jury makes five recommendations in coroner’s inquest into Smithers man’s 2015 death

The jury classified the death accidental with “external pressure to the head [and] neck” as the cause

B.C. mom wants defibrillators put into schools after teen son’s cardiac arrest

Esmeralda Gomez pushing for AEDs for schools; looking to get portable machine for her son

Entangled humpback calf rescued off west coast of Vancouver Island

“These animals are massive, they’re powerful and it really is dangerous.”

Maple Leafs agree to 6-year contract with Mitch Marner: report

Contract with restricted free agent reportedly has average annual value just shy of US$11 million

Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Crown corporation argues newspapers, private operators deliver majority of flyers in Canada

Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

Officials say child was two years or younger; won’t comment on cause of death until investigation complete

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

Man brandishing garden shears shot by West Kelowna RCMP

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

Most Read