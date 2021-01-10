RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Snowmobiler suffers severe injuries after crash on Simon Lake

Man taken to 100 Mile District General Hospital for treatment.

A snowmobiler was taken to hospital with severe injuries Saturday night after crashing his sled on Simon Lake.

100 Mile RCMP, along with BC Ambulance, 108 Mile Fire Department, South Cariboo Search and Rescue and 100 Mile Fire Rescue, were called to the site at 9:09 p.m.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Neilsen said a man had been driving on the lake in his sled when he hit a large bump in the ice and crashed, rolling the sled several times. He was extracted from the site by 108 Mile Fire Department and BC Ambulance, then transported to 100 Mile Hospital for further treatment for severe injuries, police said.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue attended the event after being called out by BC Ambulance to assist. Police said ice conditions, darkness and speed were factors in the crash.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woman fined for not following public health orders at Mt. Timothy ski hill

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Snowmobiler suffers severe injuries after crash on Simon Lake

Man taken to 100 Mile District General Hospital for treatment.

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File Photo)
COLUMNS: Wagon road to Kluskus (Lhoosk’uz): part three

Travelling by horse and wagon is measured in days, not miles, writes columnist David Zirnhelt

Adalina Evie Tutte was born at Cariboo Memorial Hospital on Jan. 1 at 5:58 a.m. to parents Laird and Hilary. (Photo submitted)
Friends and family rally to support Williams Lake New Year’s baby

The family is at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver

Kendra Parent of Williams Lake is enjoying her first season with the Vernon-based Thompson Okanagan Football Club. (Photo submitted)
Lakecity youth soccer player testing waters in BC Soccer Premier League

Spring season begins on March 1, following training up until that point

Williams Lake First Nation, previously Williams Lake Indian Band, is on high alert after two confirmed COVID-19 cases within the community of Sugarcane. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Williams Lake First Nation confirms two positive COVID-19 cases at Sugar Cane

Chief Willie Sellars makes the announcement Jan. 8

Elvis Presley was born 86 years ago, in January, 1935. How much do you know about this iconic performer? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

Elvis Presley, the iconic singer and actor, would have celebrated his 86th birthday this month

Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)
Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

The conference brings together seed enthusiasts from communities across B.C.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
Tiny home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a directional arrow painted on the road, in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Legal group fights B.C. government’s COVID-19 rules on protests and places of worship

The Calgary-based organization says it represents over a dozen individuals and faith communities

A screen displays a patient’s vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on Nov. 28, 2016. A British Columbia hospice society that refused to offer medical assistance in dying has issued layoff notices to all clinical staff prior to its contract with the local health authority concluding next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky
Layoffs at B.C. hospice that refused to offer medical assistance in dying

Fraser Health announced last year it would cancel the society’s contract, lease as of Feb. 25, 2021

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. File photo.
Interior Health confirms COVID-19 exposure at PSO

Contract tracers are reaching out to individuals

Castlegar mayor Bruno Tassone has resigned. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar mayor resigns amid criticism for holiday trip to Okanagan cabin

Mayor Tassone has recently faced criticism over holiday travel

Most Read